Relief fund launched to help out-of-work restaurant workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Restaurants and bars have been hit hard by the temporary closures. It’s estimated the industry has lost an around $25 billion in sales in the first three weeks of March. More than 3 million jobs have been lost.

That’s why celebrity chef Guy Fieri is stepping in to help. The UNLV alum launched the “Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.” It awards $500 grants to restaurant workers who have been impacted. Fieri says the fund raised $10 million in just four days. He is asking for donations from those who are able to give.

“You know, the restaurant employees have been taking care of us. We walk into a restaurant, walk into a bar, walk into a coffee shop, and they’re there to greet you and say hello to you and make it feel good and take care of you. Well, now is our chance as the public to come and take care of them,” Fieri said.

The fund is accepting applications and grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.