LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (KLAS) — Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a released prisoner for having a gun he was not allowed to have since he was a felon. Deputies were called to the area of London Bridge Road and Tourmaline Street last Thursday in Lake Havasu City for reports of a man blocking the road with his truck.

Jared Thomas Engel booking photograph. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

When deputies arrived they saw Jared Thomas Engel, 34 of Yucca, in the truck. When deputies asked Engel for identification he handed them a “released prison inmate identification card.” Deputies then saw ammunition and drug paraphernalia in plain view.

Weapons found with Jared Thomas Engel. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

When they inspected the truck deputies also found an AR-22 gun, a large knife, and upon patting Engel down found six grams of meth and a glass pipe.

Engel was transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman and held on felony charges of Possession of a Weapon by a Prohibited Person, Possession of a Weapon in a Drug Offense, Dangerous Drug Possession, and Drug Paraphernalia Possession.