LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (KLAS) — Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a released prisoner for having a gun he was not allowed to have since he was a felon. Deputies were called to the area of London Bridge Road and Tourmaline Street last Thursday in Lake Havasu City for reports of a man blocking the road with his truck.
When deputies arrived they saw Jared Thomas Engel, 34 of Yucca, in the truck. When deputies asked Engel for identification he handed them a “released prison inmate identification card.” Deputies then saw ammunition and drug paraphernalia in plain view.
When they inspected the truck deputies also found an AR-22 gun, a large knife, and upon patting Engel down found six grams of meth and a glass pipe.
Engel was transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman and held on felony charges of Possession of a Weapon by a Prohibited Person, Possession of a Weapon in a Drug Offense, Dangerous Drug Possession, and Drug Paraphernalia Possession.