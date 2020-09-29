‘Relay in the Sky’ honoring health care workers to stop in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The “Relay in the Sky” will stop in Las Vegas on Wednesday to honor healthcare professionals and first responders.

“America’s Operation Thank You” began in San Diego and will wind up in Washington, D.C., bringing a message of support for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A ceremony to honor “hometown healthcare heroes” — doctors, nurses, caregivers, first responders and dignitaries — at 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 30 at Signature Flight Support at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport.

“COVID-19 is everyone’s number one concern right now. Health care workers are being taxed every day, at a new level,” said Spirit of Liberty Chairman, Richard Rovsek. “Operation Thank You, the Relay in the Sky is more than just a representation of America’s gratitude. It will honor health care workers and first responders across the country and lift the spirits of Americans.”

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation and San Diego Air & Space Museum collaborated on the project, which includes a specially-created Spirit of Liberty Torch and Love Healthcare Heroes Flag that will be presented at the ceremony to honor the heroes. Commemorative flags will be gifted to each city on the flight path.

At the completion of a ceremony in each city on the journey, the torch and the flag will be passed to the next pilot to carry on the next leg of the relay.

To follow Operation Thank You’s journey across America, visit SpiritofLibertyFoundation.org. A downloadable schedule is available here.