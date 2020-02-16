Reid says Biden will do well in diverse Nevada’s caucuses

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid wouldn’t say Saturday whether he’s told any of the eight Democrats running for president to drop out of the race but says people should not count former Vice President Joe Biden out.

Biden had weak finishes in the contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, two largely white states. Reid predicted to reporters Saturday that Biden will do well in Nevada, which is much more diverse. The longtime Nevada Democratic senator, who is credited with getting the Western state its early caucuses, spoke to reporters after casting an early vote Saturday.