Rehab center near UMC reports 43 COVID-19 cases, one patient’s death

St. Joseph Transitional Rehabilitation Center on Charleston Boulevard, just across the street from University Medical Center. (Google)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A rehabilitation center across the street from University Medical Center is reporting 43 positive tests for COVID-19 and one death.

St. Joseph Transitional Rehabilitation Center had not previously appeared on the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services’ list of sites affected by COVID9-19.

At St. Joseph, 27 patients and 17 staff members tested positive. The single death was a patient.

Also, the High Desert State Prison has reported positive tests weeks after testing began. With 11 inmates and 8 staff members testing positive, High Desert now has a total of 19 COVID-19 cases.

And Las Vegas Community Correctional Center

The prison’s first inmate case was reported in mid-May. Widespread testing in Nevada Department of Corrections prisons began the following week.

Another correctional facility, Las Vegas Community Correctional Center, reportes 13 new positive tests among residents. The facility appears to be a halfway house.

Each of theses facilities is regulated by the state, and their testing data is reported to Nevada DHHS, which reports cases and deaths on a dashboard. See the full interactive report below, and use the pop-up menu to view individual facilities. The dashboard now notes the number of cases that were “imported” — people who were known COVID-19 positive when they were admitted.

Another care facility in Henderson, Del Mar Gardens, has reported 13 additional resident cases and one new staff case.

The numbers of new postive test reports are very small compared to numbers being reported in the general population, but they are occurring in amongst Nevada’s most vulnerable populations.

Three deaths — all residents — reported in Southern Nevada within the past 10 days occurred at Canyon Vista, College Park Rehabilitation Center and Mimi’s Care home.

In Northern Nevada, three deaths were reported at Lakeside Health & Wellness, a facility in Washoe County that now has a total of 93 positive tests (70 patients and 23 staffers) and 28 deaths (27 patients and one staffer).