Regular unemployment claims decrease as more Nevadans exhaust benefits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More Nevadans are exhausting their regular unemployment benefits as the pandemic heads into the ninth month since closures and COVID-19 restrictions were put into effect impacting businesses and employment.

According to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, when it comes to continued regular unemployment claims, there were 93,873 filed in the week ending Nov. 21 which was down nearly 3,000 from the previous week.

At the same time, more Nevadans are filing for Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, or PEUC, which extends unemployment benefits an additional 13 weeks when regular benefits are exhausted. There were 95,965 claims filed which was an increase of nearly 2,000 from the previous week. After regular and PEUC benefits are exhausted, Nevadans can apply for Nevada’s State Extended Benefit which offers up to 20 weeks of pay. There have already been 13,636 claimants.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, which is for contract or self-employed workers saw 7,298 initial claims filed in the week ending Nov.21, which was a decrease of 3,447 from the previous week. There have been a total of 649,615 initial claims filed since the program started. There was also a decrease in continued claims. Although 74,049 claims were filed that was down around 9,500 claims from the previous week. This is the fewest continued claims filed any week for the PUA program.

According to DETR, Nevada’s unemployment rate, including all the benefit extension programs, is at 14.6%.