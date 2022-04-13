LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kids may be on spring break right now but it’s already time to start thinking about how your children will spend their summer break.

Summer camp registrations are opening up and you can sign up for various camps across the valley. The YMCA is offering a camp from May 31 to Aug. 5.

Going to a summer camp is a great way for children to build self-esteem, make new friends, and try different activities. It also gives kids a break from screen time.

“When looking for a camp really explore what your child needs. If they are going to be happy then a lot of other things are going to fall into place. Instead of just looking online, go talk to the directors if you can talk to the people. Ask them what if my child is uncomfrotable. What do you have in place to get them comfortable on the premises,” said Kimberly McGee, Vegas Kids Zone blog.

She said it’s a good idea to understand the camp’s policy around masks as well as the refund policy. For example, if your child is sick for a week, would you get your money back?