HENDERSON (KLAS) — Get ready for fall fun with The City of Henderson! The City’s popular fall events, classes, and activities with more than 2,700 options are open for registration on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Many of Henderson’s highly anticipated events are back, such as the Doggie Paddle & Play Day on Sept. 22, the Water Street Jazz Series on Sept. 22 to 24, and the Safekey, Teen Scene and Battle Born Kids before- and after-school programs. Giant Garage Sales, Vintage Market and Craft Sales and Outdoor Swap Meets are also returning.

Along with the returning events, there are new activities this season, including Intro to Pickleball classes, A Nevada Shaped Pizza Party, and dozens more.

Henderson is the place to be for Halloween this year with events all October long. Be sure to check out activities like the Little Villain’s Ball on Oct. 13, Zombie Run on Oct. 14, Pet Trick or Treat on Oct. 21, Trunk or Treat on Oct. 26 and the brand-new Teenie Weenie Halloweenie on Oct. 31 for kids 6 years old.

To help find a favorite class, workshop or event, filter the search by age, location, keyword or activity on the City of Henderson website.

Registration can be submitted online or in-person at any Henderson recreation center beginning Aug. 1 until programs and classes fill. For those registering online for the first time, please request a household account.