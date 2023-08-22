LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Registration is open for the second cohort of Incubate Vegas, a free program that supports first-time entrepreneurs and underserved small businesses in Clark County.

The ten-week program starts on Wednesday, Sept. 20. It features educational workshops and mentorship opportunities for first-time entrepreneurs and small business owners with scalable business concepts, especially those in underserved communities.

The program is run by the Clark County Office of Community and Economic Development and StartUpNV.

“Incubate Vegas is helping to stimulate economic growth and diversification across our region, especially in areas that are historically underserved,” said Justin Jones, Clark County commissioner for District F.

The program is designed for people who are thinking about starting a business or who have started a business and need help growing it. Attendees will learn from business experts on a variety of topics related to starting and scaling a startup.

Classes are held weekly at 6 p.m. starting on Sept. 20 at the International Innovation Center at 300 South 4th Street, Ste. 180. Free parking is available at the Historic 5th Street School.

The classes will be live-streamed on Zoom for registered participants who cannot attend in person. Registration is required. Those interested in participating can register at this link.