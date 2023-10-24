LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Registration is now open for youth ski and snowboard programs at Lee Canyon for the upcoming season, the resort announced Tuesday.

According to a release, Lee Canyon is now a leader in the growth of youth participation in skiing and snowboarding, which nationwide has been on a decade-long decline.

“This winter will be extra special for kids at Lee Canyon,” Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s director of marketing and sales, said. “Our new Ponderosa quad chairlift will enhance our youth programs. The terrain it serves is perfect for progressing skills and having fun.”

Source: Lee Canyon

Source: Lee Canyon

Source: Lee Canyon

Source: Lee Canyon

Source: Lee Canyon

Registration is now open for January and February sessions of the month-long weekend programs for kids between 4 and 12. To register, visit the Lee Canyon website.

Parents can register their kids for either the Saturday or Sunday group for $199 per session or $329 for the January and February sessions. The program will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Because sessions have typically sold out before opening day, resort officials encourage parents to register kids early, the release stated.

The Lee Canyon ski-only program for kids ages 4 to 6 is called the Mountaineers. As a Mountaineer, kids can learn foundational skills, including safety and mountain awareness.

The Freeriders is a ski or snowboard program for kids of all levels between ages 7 and 12 that will help build technical skills and confidence.

New this year to Lee Canyon is the Power Kids Pass, which gives kids aged 12 and under free unlimited skiing and snowboarding at Lee Canyon and sister properties like Brian Head Resort in southern Utah, Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff, Purgatory Resort in Durano, Colorado, and more.

Parents must register children online and in advance of their visit for the Power Kids Pass.