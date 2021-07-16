Registration for Safekey opens Tuesday online or in person

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Safekey programs are getting ready for the school year, and registration opens on Tuesday, July 20.

Registration and payments can be completed online at www.lasvegasnevada.gov/Safekey.

Cash, check and money order payments can be made at the city of Las Vegas Customer Care Center located at 500 S. Main St. Customer Care Center walk-in hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The program is available for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade, and it provides students with the opportunity to “learn beyond the bell.”

There is an annual $20 registration fee per participant per account for these programs. The daily cost is $7 for before-school attendance and $10 for after-school. Safekey accepts employer child care reimbursement forms as well as third-party subsidy certificates from the following organizations: Desert Regional Center, East Valley Family Services, Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada, Inc., and the Las Vegas Urban League.

Safekey is available at 63 Clark County School District elementary schools within the city of Las Vegas for grades K-5.

For more information, contact the Safekey office at 702-229-KIDS (5437) or visit www.lasvegasnevada.gov/safekey.

School begins Aug. 9, 2021.

See the list of elementary schools in the city of Las Vegas that offer Safekey programs.