LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria will give an update on how the counting of ballots is going as of today at 11:30 a.m.

By Wednesday afternoon, the county said it received approximately 56,900 mail ballots from Clark County voters in the mail drop boxes on Election Day at polling sites.

The county added more than 14,000 mail-in ballots to the total vote count on Wednesday.

In the U.S. Senate race, Adam Laxalt (R) is ahead of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D) by 15,812 votes.

In the Nevada governor’s race, Sheriff Joe Lombardo (R) is ahead of Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) by 34,132 votes.

Gloria said Wednesday that ballots will be counted on Veterans Day and over the weekend. It could be Friday, Nov. 18 before there are official results. That is the final day to complete the canvas work.

Gloria said the county will hold a news conference every day to update and release the latest results on how the count is going.

