LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All eyes in the nation are on Nevada waiting for the final results of Tuesday’s midterm election, specifically the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, and Adam Laxalt, the Republican Senate candidate trying to unseat her.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said during his daily update at 11:30 a.m. that his staff was currently tabulating 15,900 ballots and those results should be released later on Friday.

On Thursday, 12,309 ballots were added to the count, closing the gap in one of the tightest and most watched U.S. Senate races in the country.

Adam Laxalt (R) and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D). (KLAS)

Masto and Laxalt have been locked in a tight race with Laxalt’s lead over Masto narrowing in the days following the election as more ballots are counted. As of Thursday evening, less than 9,000 votes separated the two.

Thursday night gave Democratic Representative Dina Titus what she need to win re-election to the U.S. House in District 1, beating Republican candidate Mark Robertson. Democratic Representative Susie Lee and Democratic Representative Steven Horsford both declared victory in their races but those have not been officially called yet.

It could be days before the final results are known because of Nevada statutes that set specific deadlines for ballots to be processed. Gloria said the counting board is currently working on 34,130 ballots.

He added the election department received 104 mail-in ballots Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12 will be the last day to accept those.

Gloria said of the 14,569 ballots that voters need to cure, about 5,000 have already been cured. The deadline for voters to cure the remaining 9,659 ballots is Monday, Nov. 14.

You can see if you are on the list to have your signature cured by clicking this link and then opening the drop-down menu under Facts, Figures, and Data for Nov. 8, 2022, General Election. Click on Cumulative History of Voters Needing Signature Curing.

Voters with questions can also call (702) 455-6552. The hotline will be open through the weekend during business hours. The Clark County Election Department has until Thursday, Nov. 17 to report to the Secretary of State’s Office, according to state law.