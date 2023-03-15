LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Oregon man was arrested in Mohave County after being found under a bridge in Fort Mohave with 16 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, March 13, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were removing people from under the bridge of Highway 95 near Aztec Road. One of the people was identified as Jared Ray Burton Rice, 44, of Medford, Oregon.

According to deputies, a records check of Rice showed an active arrest warrant for him from 2018 for failing to register as a sex offender.

Jared Ray Burton Rice Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

Rice was most recently listed as a registered sex offender who is homeless, staying in the Fort Mohave area, according to the Sheriff’s office.

When searching Rice, deputies say they found a small vile with white residue. Deputies then asked Rice if he had any illegal drugs, and he admitted he had methamphetamine.

Searching Rice’s backpack, deputies say they found approximately 16 grams of presumptive positive methamphetamine, prescription medications that did not belong to him, and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Rice was arrested and faces two felony charges of possessing dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor charge of prescription drug possession.