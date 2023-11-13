LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than one million women in the United States experience a laundry list of ailments and bizarre symptoms each year as they go through menopause; but why does it seem like no one wants to talk about it?

“For some unknown reason it’s not something that’s discussed whether or not you’re young, old, many of us are left in the dark,” Maya Feller, registered dietician with her own practice said.

She is helping shed light on it, beginning with letting women know this is a collective experience that you and your friends should be having conversations about as well as with your medical providers.

The medical world tries to curb the effect of this natural part of the aging process, but she added there are things women can do at home to help mitigate the symptoms that begin in the kitchen.

“There’s a link between what we eat and our environment and how we perceive our health as well as how we age. And for people who experience menopause, we know that that link really matters. What’s the environment, the discussions around menopausal transition, and foods we are eating, do they have an impact on bone health and cardiovascular health,” Feller said.

Conditions like diabetes, and cardiovascular disease change throughout the different aging processes between perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopause. Nutrition also plays a significant role.

From increasing your protein to cutting out added salt, Feller says you also need to consider the following, “Bone health, and Vitamin D, not just fatty fish, but am I having four to five dairy or plant-based products.”

If you need some help tracking your food and micronutrient intake, Maya suggests the MyFitnessPal app. It’s a free account that helps you track macros, vitamins, and other micronutrients.