LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The annual Vegas Strong 5K is in September and every year thousands of runners and walkers come together to show they are stronger together.

The event remembers those lost in the Las Vegas One October mass shooting.

Clark County firefighter Luke McCarthy runs the race in his full gear and shares some Las Vegas Review-Journal photos from previous races.

The race is Saturday, September 30 and people can still register for it at this link. 8 News Now is a sponsor and if you enter the following code: 8 News Now, you can get a 10% discount.