LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The completion of the newest detention basin came at a perfect time: right before the Las Vegas monsoon season is set to start from July through mid-September.

“It’s about 300 acre-feet, it’s the volume of water that can be held here and if you think about an acre-foot, it’s about a football field size area. One foot deep is an acre-foot so this is about 300 of those,” Steven Parrish explained. “It’s a lot of water that can be held here, this water is detained, that’s why we call it a detention basin.”

Steven Parrish is the general manager and chief engineer with the Regional Flood District.

He said this detention basin as well as two other detention basins upstream work as one big system to capture water.

This will help ease concerned residents who live in this area.

“Just last summer, we experienced quite a bit of flooding out here and the summer prior to that as well where water came down in the intersection of Silverado ranch and Decatur and it ran down Silverado ranch and it affected homes on the east side of this detention basin,” Parrish added.

So how does it work?

“There’s a collection system upstream of us that’s underground and an open channel that will collect storm water draining in,” said Parrish. “It’ll come underneath Decatur into the detention basin. The water will be held in this detention basin as it rises up and a lower amount of flow will come out of the detention basin through that outlet.”

Chris Outler, a lead forecaster at the National Weather Service, said monsoon season could have a late start this summer, but we need to prepare.

“Last year we got started around the 4th of July, this year it might be a week or two later than that probably,” Outler explained. ” So that’s one thing that may lessen the severity of the season a little bit. Usually during these types of summers, the monsoon tends to burst and break through the year so last year it was pretty much on all summer long, we think it’ll be a bit more sporadic this year. “

Outler said they look at several factors to determine how monsoon season will play out.

“One of them is the ongoing snowpack that continues to melt across the mountains of the southwest, that tends to delay things a little bit,” said Outler. Another thing is the El Nino, that just has the effect of making more things sporadic around the season. Then there’s also water temperatures in the sea of Cortez in the Pacific ocean, that also affects things.”

Since 1990, there have been a total of 24 flood-related deaths in the valley.

Remember to never drive through flood waters, most flash flood deaths occur when drivers attempt to move through flooded streets.

Make sure you set your phone to receive weather alerts and stay out of standing water.

As of June 2023, there are 106 detention basins and over 600 miles of channels and storm drains.

The Flood District estimates it will take more than 30 years before flood control improvements are complete.