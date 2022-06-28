LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Flood Control District will hold its annual press conference Tuesday to kick off flash flood season in Clark County.

Flash flood season is July through September in the county. The district will be discussing how flood control works and its impact on the community, and whether it will be a monsoon season.

City of Henderson Mayor Debra March, North Las Vegas City Councilman Isaac E. Barron, City of North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, and the Las Vegas National Weather Service will be in attendance.