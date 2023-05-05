LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re feeling a Caribbean vibe, you might want to check out Reggae in the Desert which is a music festival that brings a little piece of the islands right to the desert.

“Everything we do is Montego Bay, Jamaica,” said Jr. Rootz of Bonafide.

“The music is good vibes and the people who play the music, good vibes,” said Bonafide band members, a local group.

For the 20th year, Reggae in the Desert brings cool vibes back to the Silver State for an unforgettable day of reggae music.

Beloved local legends, Bonafide, will once again grace the stage at the Clark County amphitheater for the fest and they want you to party with them.

“We’re roots, we’re lovers of rock and we’re dancehall. We’re going to have some big surprises for you guys so it’s going to be good,” Jr. Rootz said.

Bonafide, which is a group of brothers, joins a set list reggae fans dream of. On the bill: Grammy winner Morgan Heritage, The Wailers, and for the first time in the U.S. in 15 years, Eek-a-Mouse.

“That’s going to be a big deal,” said Bonafide.

“Man I grew up watching Eek-a-Mouse and Morgan Heritage,” said “Bounce” Cruz.

“Bounce” is now on the set list with his idols.

“When I first started music here in town this was my thing. I was like ‘I’m going to go play Reggae in the Desert and this was over 10 years ago,” he said.

He’ll be on the VIP stage, offering a more intimate performance.

“We’re taking our whole EP and this will be the first time we’re performing it acoustically,” Bounce said.

He too has a special part of the world he brings to Nevada through his music.

“Coming from the little island of Guam and being poor and stuff this is a milestone,” Bounce said.

The stage is set and the vibes are right for a family outing or date night.

“The only thing that’s not laid back or chill is the vendors because the food is just so good, that the lines are outrageous,” he said.

There will be host of local food vendors at the festival. Reggae in the Desert is hoping to bring everyone together to feel alright.

“Leave a space on your blanket for me, because I’m coming out to watch,” Jr. Rootz promised.

You should arrive early to get a space. Reggae in the Desert is on Saturday, May 6. Doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets start at $69 and children eight and under are free. Find out more about the festival here.