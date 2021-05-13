Regal Theatres resumes operations at additional locations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Regal announced on Thursday that three additional movie theater locations will open in Las Vegas on Friday, May 14.

Locations include:

Regal Cinebarre Palace Station (2411 W. Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89102)

Regal Colonnade (8880 South Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89123)

Regal Village Square (9400 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89117)

Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.

Lionsgate’s Spiral will headline new movies including “Wrath of Man” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” Future releases opening in the coming weeks include “A Quiet Place Part II” and “F9.”

The three additional locations join these previously opened six Regal theatres: