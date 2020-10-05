Regal Cinemas to temporarily close all US locations Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Movie theaters only reopened a couple of months ago, but now hundreds of Regal Cinemas locations, including those in Las Vegas, are going dark again.

Cineworld Cinemas, who owns Regal, operates more than 530 theaters in the U.S. There are 11 Regal theaters in the Las Vegas area.

Over the weekend, the company said it was considering a temporary closure of all its U.S. and U.K. locations, and that was confirmed overnight.

We can confirm we are considering the temporary closure of our U.K. and US cinemas, but a final decision has not yet been reached. Once a decision has been made we will update all staff and customers as soon as we can. — Cineworld Cinemas (@cineworld) October 4, 2020

The company said it will shutdown all operations starting Thursday, Oct. 8.

The move is supposed to be temporary. No reopening date has been set.

Shares in the company that owns the Regal, Cineworld and Picturehouse movie theaters fell as much as 58% after it said it will temporarily close the venues because delays to the latest James Bond film, according to the Associated Press.

“This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support safe and sustainable reopenings in all of our markets – including meeting, and often exceeding, local health and safety guidelines in our theaters and working constructively with regulators and industry bodies to restore public confidence in our industry,″ said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld.