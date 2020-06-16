Regal Cinemas, Cineworld to reopen all theaters by July 10

The Regal Entertainment Group logo is seen on a soft drink cup at the Regal Cinemas L.A. LIVE Stadium 14 movie theater in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Friday, April 21, 2017. Regal Entertainment Group is scheduled to release earnings figures on April 26. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Regal Cinemas and Cineworld will reopen by July 10, according to a statement released Tuesday by their owner, Cineworld Group.

The company will start the reopening process next week, hoping to have all theaters open just under a week after July 4.

There are 11 Regal theaters located throughout Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson.

The opening will feature screenings of “Mulan,” “Wonder Woman 1984” and director Christopher Nolan’s new film “Tenet.”

It follows a three-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cineworld says its top priority continues to be the health and well being of its customers and colleagues.

According to the company, its updated booking system is designed to ensure social distancing throughout auditoriums.

Cineworld is the second largest cinema business in the world. The largest is AMC, who announced last week that movie fans will be able to see films on the big screen at their theaters worldwide starting in July.