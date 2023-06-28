LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A refresh is planned for the Rio Hotel & Casino as operations transition from Caesars to Dreamscape, its current owner, at the end of 2023, according to a release.

According to the release, the resort plans to refresh its 2,500 rooms, casino floor, and 220,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. The update will include the poolside and general resort areas and adding new “food and beverage concepts.”

The Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, operated by Caesars Entertainment, is owned by Dreamscape Companies. The 2019 announcement of the resort’s $516.3 million sale from Caesars to Dreamscape included information on a lease that would see Caesars remain the property operator.

Dreamscape plans to take over operations at the off-Strip resort in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company will partner with Fettle, Gianpiero, Gaglione Interior Design, Lifescapes International, and Marnell Architecture for the renovation.

Look for some of the new partners to bring a focus on luxury. Also, landscape design changes are in the works for the entry drive, the port cochere and the pool area.

“The Rio has been an iconic property in Las Vegas for over two decades and we are thrilled to be working with such a talented and experienced team to bring our vision for the property to life,” said Dreamscape Founder Eric Birnbaum. “We are confident that with the talent we have brought on board, from both an architectural and design element, we will create a new and differentiated experience for our guests to enjoy.”

There was no immediate indication whether guests would still be able to utilize the Caesars Rewards program at the property when Rio operations move from Caesars Entertainment to Dreamscape Companies.