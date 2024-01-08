LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A reformed scammer revealed what it took to get a woman to send thousands monthly and how to sniff out scammers who may be trying to run similar cons.

Online romance scams are running rampant in the United States, which, according to a company dedicated to preventing people from becoming victims, is the most scammed country in the world.

One such victim, a 61-year-old woman, found out the hard way after she fell for a scammer named Chris. Chris, who is now reformed and working for Social Catfish as a consultant, detailed how he manipulated the woman into sending him money and even believing they were engaged.

“Scamming is a common thing in Nigeria. There are a lot of people involved in it. We grew up knowing about it,” Chris said, recounting the process of creating a fake identity and then luring the unsuspecting woman into the trap.

“I was using an entirely different photo,” he said. “This guy is a military guy in the US Army, good looking, went to the gym, physically cute, has blue eyes — so attractive.”

Chris said he nurtured the pseudo-relationship, convincing her to send her would-be fiance $20,000 monthly.

“I told her I had to have the money to pay my relief forms so I could get home from deployment,” he said. “She wanted to send me the money so I could come home to her.”

The scam only ended as Chris said his guilty conscience got the better of him. He said his victim fell into debt, her children stopped talking to her, and she admitted she was suffering from depression.

“Just imagine this is my mom — and that someone is scamming my mom — how would I feel,” Chris said of his realization. “I made her life a living hell.”

Chris told the woman the truth, offering to pay her money back in installments. Now, Chris works to ensure others don’t become romance scam victims. Social Catfish, the company he works for, said 466,000 Americans were scammed in 2023, with $10.3 billion lost in those cons. According to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, many scams originate from Western African nations like Nigeria and Eastern European countries like Russia and target Americans due to the country’s generalized wealth and widespread use of technology.

Chris said good advice to follow for those looking for love online is to utilize video calling.

“If you ask for a video call, the individual has to show their face. If they don’t, it’s an absolute scam,” Chris said.

Other tips include never sharing money or personal information with someone you’ve only met online, performing reverse image searches to confirm a person’s identity, and flagging poor grammar and requests for payment via gift card or cryptocurrency.