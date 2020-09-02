Reese’s wants you to enjoy its delicious peanut butter cups earlier in your day with mid-morning snack cake

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Known for creating a candy that has “two great tastes that taste great together,” Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are once again upping the level of yummy goodness with a snack cake!

On Wednesday, Reese’s officially unveiled its latest innovation, the Reese’s snack cake, as a mid-morning treat that gives us all the excuse to partake in some dessert before lunch or dinner.

The sweet treat features chocolate cake, real milk chocolate, and a decadent peanut butter creme. Try saying all of that three times; we’re sure it’ll just come out sounding like Mmmmm!

Now, if you’re a little apprehensive about having a sugar high so early in your day, the Hershey Company, which makes Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Reese’s Pieces — let’s face it — everything delicious that’s Reese’s — cited research saying 83% of adults in the US say they have indulged in dessert before noon in the past month, according to a survey from SightX, a market research software company, according to CNN.

“We wanted to create the perfect treat for Reese’s fans to satisfy that mid-morning sweet tooth,” Mike Orr, a brand manager of grocery and snack brands at Reese’s owner Hershey, said in a press release. “We know that sometimes you just don’t want to wait until lunch.”

As for the nutritional value — well, that is something we rather turn a blind eye to right now. We rather stay in the fantasy that will soon be a reality of saying that we had a Reese’s for as a nice little breakfast treat.