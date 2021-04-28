Reduce your fashion footprint by donating to a recycle clothing drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A campaign to recycle used clothing across seven cities is now in Las Vegas. It’s to raise awareness about the millions of pounds of clothing that end up in U.S. landfills each year.

LG’s Second Life Tour is inviting people to exchange used garments for something else. The electronics company believes worn clothing should get a second life. The collected clothes will also be given to families in need.

The donation event is happening Wednesday, April 28 at the 18 Bin Restaurant at 107 E. Charleston Blvd. from 4 p.m to 8 p.m.

It’s estimated every American throws away 81 pounds of clothing a year. The goal is to collect 10,000 pounds of clothing across seven cities that will be donated to families. LG washes all the clothes prior to donating them.