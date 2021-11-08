Redistricting questions ahead as Nevada’s AAPI community looks to retain political power

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Activists are pushing states to ensure growing Asian American and Pacific Islander communities can be equally represented in government during the redistricting process.

They’re asking lawmakers to draw districts in a way that accounts for population growth and doesn’t dilute their political power.

Surveys point to some consensus among Asian American and Pacific Islander voters on issues such as taxes, health care and guns.

In Nevada, questions over whether to protect incumbents or draw majority AAPI districts may challenge the Democratic-controlled statehouse, where non-Asian members represent districts where the AAPI population is concentrated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories