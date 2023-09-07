An aerial view of the former Henderson Fiesta site. (City of Henderson)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson officials are asking for the public’s input on how to redevelop the site of the former Fiesta Henderson site, scheduling two meetings to hear opinions.

The city poses the question, “What’s your vision?” Two open houses are scheduled this month:

Sept. 20, 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Valley View Recreation Center gymnasium, 500 Harris St.

Sept. 21, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.: America First Center, Lookout Room on the second floor, 222 S. Water St.

If you can’t attend, the city invites input through the Fiesta Site Survey, which will be available online until Sept. 30.

Henderson purchased the site from Station Casinos for $32 million in December of 2022, and said at the time a sports facility was central to plans for the property. It’s a prime location right off Lake Mead Parkway, adjacent to U.S. 95/I-515 at the 215 Southern Beltway. The parking garage was left standing when the hotel-casino was torn down.

For more information, contact City of Henderson Community Development and Services at 702-267-1500.