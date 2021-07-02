Red, white and blue tortillas on the menu at Madero Street Tacos in celebration of Independence Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Chef Francisco at Downtown Las Vegas’ Madero Street Tacos created red, white, and blue tortillas to celebrate Independence Day.

These handmade tortillas will be available one day only, Saturday, July 3 so your guests can enjoy them on July 4.

Guests can order any taco on the menu with the special tortillas at no additional charge, while supplies last. Tacos pricing ranges from three to five dollars.

Madero Street Tacos is located at 616 East Carson Avenue, between 6th and 7th Streets.