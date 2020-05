LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas resorts and landmarks had a “Red Takeover” Tuesday night to honor hospitality workers. This happens to be National Travel and Tourism week.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a crippling impact on the travel industry and those who depend on it for their jobs.

During the Red Takeover, various resorts and attractions, from downtown to the Las Vegas Strip, were lit red, the official color of NTTW, in a show of solidarity