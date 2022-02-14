Red roses in good supply as Valentine’s Day demand arrives in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s Valentine’s Day, and local florists are busy trying to keep up with lovely deliveries.

Many shops are dealing with the same supply chain issues we’ve been seeing with other businesses. Flowers are in good supply, but that’s because florists have been working for months to make sure they have the flowers for one of their busiest days.

We checked in with one local florist who told us her shop will make about 10 times the deliveries today compared to a normal day.

“It’s so much fun to play Cupid on Valentine’s Day,” said Jessica Marshall, who owns Miss Daisy, a flower shop at 3710 W. Desert Inn Road. “We’re making over 180 deliveries already today, and the day has barely started.”

Red roses are the popular choice today.

Roses on display at Miss Daisy, a florist at 3710 W. Desert Inn Road. (Hector Mejia / KLAS)

Roses on display at Miss Daisy, a florist at 3710 W. Desert Inn Road. (Hector Mejia / KLAS)

Red roses on display at Miss Daisy, a florist at 3710 W. Desert Inn Road. (Hector Mejia / KLAS)

Roses on display at Miss Daisy, a florist at 3710 W. Desert Inn Road. (Hector Mejia / KLAS)

Roses on display at Miss Daisy, a florist at 3710 W. Desert Inn Road. (Hector Mejia / KLAS)

“With the labor shortage and supply chain issues, we have been preparing for Valentine’s Day this year for a few months now. But I’m fairly confident we have enough red roses to be able to supply the rest of the day’s needs,” Marshall said.

Marshall told us she sometimes gets unusual requests, but she wouldn’t reveal all the details.

“We have all different kinds of fun clients, but the florist never tells,” she said.

She told us about one particular client who comes in a Lamborghini. “We do have some clients that come in and love to clear out our cooler and they’ll literally buy every stem that we have. It’s always fun when those things happen.

That particular day, “cleaning out the cooler” meant selling the client over 1,000 roses.

“It’s not too late place an order, but when we sell out, we sell out, so I recommend getting your orders as early as possible,” Marshall said.