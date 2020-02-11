Red Rock Search and Rescue continue search for missing diabetic hiker

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Red Rock Search and Rescue crews continued their search Monday looking for Ronnie Lucas, a man who went missing while out on a hike this weekend at Red Rock Canyon.

“4:30 or 5 o’clock last night an individual went missing. He did not check in with his family. That was the last time they talked to him,” said Scott Hayes, Red Rock Search and Rescue.

The 33-year-old was last seen on the Oak Creek Trail about a mile past the scenic road exit. His car is still in that area.

“We are just going to head in as far as we can,” one of the rescuers of Red Rock Search and Rescue said. “We are just going to head in as far as we can. As far as we can before it gets dark.”

Weather conditions got worse when a storm moved in on Sunday night. 8 News NOW was told Lucas, who’s diabetic, has hiked the trail before. According to avid hikers, the trail is not easy.

“It is almost too easy to get lost,” said Matt Fikes, a hiker. “You can make one wrong turn, and you end up in bushes, and you can’t see anywhere around you.”

Fikes was on the trail, helping search crews on Monday. He says Lucas is found soon.

“Other than that, keep him in my prayers,” Fikes said.

Search and Rescue crews are expected to search Monday until about midnight.

Below are some tips from hikers who choose to hike alone: