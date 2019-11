LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The holiday weekend brings many families and tourists into the valley. One of the more popular activities to do on the west side is drive along Red Rock’s scenic route.

It appears the holidays brought too many people, as the famous Red Rock scenic drive closed Friday afternoon after it reached full capacity.

Despite the weather, the #ScenicDrive has reached capacity this afternoon and will be closed temporarily as crowds thin. pic.twitter.com/JUxhGJ0VJK — Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) November 29, 2019

