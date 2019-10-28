Red Rock Scenic Drive hours to change next month

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
red rock canyon_1503423920583.jpg

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 13-mile Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon is changing its hours around to accommodate with what the new season brings.

Starting Nov. 1, the iconic drive will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Bureau of Land Management says this happens yearly, as the sunset is early and days become shorter.

The Visitors’ Center will still be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

They expect many visitors this fall, with a popular time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

