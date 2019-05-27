Red Rock Scenic Drive closed because it reaches capacity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Red Rock Scenic Drive was closed Monday because it reached capacity, authorities said. Memorial Day or any holiday is usually a busy time for national parks.

The 13-mile Scenic Drive through Red Rock Canyon allows visitors to explore the highs and lows of the canyon from their vehicle or bicycle, with many scenic stops and trailheads along the way. Entrance fees support visitor facilities and upkeep for the scenic drive.

According to Red Rock officials, the gates will be closed until sometime late Monday afternoon.