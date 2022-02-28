LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Red Rock Resorts has announced the promotion of its Senior Vice President of Development, Scott Kreeger, to be the company’s new President.

Kreeger had been a Senior VP with Red Rock Resorts since rejoining the Company in September 2021 from Galaxy Entertainment Group in Macao, where he was Director of Operations Development, New Resorts from January 2018. Kreeger also served as President and Chief Operating Officer of SLS Las Vegas (previously and currently Sahara) from Oct. 2014 to Dec. 2016.

Before that, Kreeger had worked with Station Casinos in 2000 and held several positions before leaving in 2013.

“Scott is the right leader for Red Rock Resorts,” said Frank Fertitta III, Chairman and Chief Executive

Officer of Red Rock Resorts. “Scott’s long history with the company, his knowledge of all aspects of our

business and his proven leadership sets the Company up for continued and accelerated future

growth.”