Red Rock to begin reservations to better control crowds

The colorful rock formations of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, overseen by the Bureau of Land Management, are viewed on January 3, 2017 near Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Visitors to Red Rock Canyon National Conversation Area will soon have to make reservations to do the scenic drive.

Visiting Red Rock Canyon has become a popular activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic as people look for ways to spend time in nature and that has led to some long wait times at the entry gate.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, this move will improve visitor experience, address capacity issues during busy seasons and improve health and safety.

Timed entry reservations will be mandatory for all visitors October 1 to May 31 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Timed entry reservations will not begin this year until November 3. Timed entry reservations are not required between June 1 and September 30. Visitors must also pay an entry fee for the scenic drive.

The reservation will be for entry to the canyon during a specific window however after entry visitors can stay in the area until closing time.

“I’m excited we will be able to offer this online system, which will streamline entry, improve safety and help us effectively protect resources,” said Catrina Williams, Red Rock/Sloan field manager.

You will be able to make reservations starting Oct. 6 at this website. Recreation.gov is available 24-hours a day.

You can find more information on Red Rock Canyon at this website.