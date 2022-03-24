LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Red Rock Legacy bike trail is moving forward in its development, as the Clark County Commission approved $4.7 million for the project.

The trail will connect Summerlin and the Red Rock visitor’s center, and will eventually complete a 40-mile loop similar to the Henderson River Mountain Loop Trail.

Local non-profit group Save Red Rock has been pushing for the trail for more than a decade, and the group said that they are excited about the path and the positive changes it will bring to the area.

“We really want to provide people, especially the new people to cycling, a place to ride where they don’t have to fight for their lives with cars,” said President of Save Red Rock Heather Fisher.

In 2005, Metro police officer Don Albietz was killed riding his bike in the area, which inspired the community to develop safer conditions for cyclists.