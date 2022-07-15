LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first shootings of a mule and a horse were in January.

That’s about when Friends of Red Rock Canyon offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the case of what has become four fatal shootings of equines at Cowboy Trail Rides, the riding stable off State Highway 159 and near the Red Rock Canyon Overlook.

A little more than a week ago, another reward, one for $5,000 was offered by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), the world’s largest animal rights organization.

Amy Meyer, a PETA spokesperson, is hoping the reward shakes the memory of someone, generates some interest in the case. Rewards and news reports on such animal cruelty often do that, she said.

“Domesticated animals feel fear and pain, like we do,” she said Friday, “and when something like this happens they depend on people to protect them.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, which on July 6 released video of a suspect in the case, declined an interview request. In its Facebook post on July 6 post, Lt. David Valenta said the shootings started in January and three more shootings — in March, June and the early morning hours of July 4 — followed.

The suspect wears a ski mask, gloves and ear protection. The shootings have been at night, and the suspect parks in the area and walks to the property, Valenta said. The shootings likely have been done at close range and with a handgun, which the suspect is shown on the video to be carrying.

In declining an interview this week through email, Officer Larry Hadfield, of the department’s public information office, said: “There are no investigative updates at this time.” Hadfield did clarify that four animals have been shot.

Calls and emails to Cowboy Trail seeking comment were not returned.

The DailyMailOnline, which boasts to be the most widely read newspaper website in the world, published on July 9 an article that says Cowboy Trail ranch manager Michael Flood (some reports have him identified as Mark Flood) confronted a man who apparently doesn’t like the idea of a riding stable at Red Rock. Flood said the man was sabotaging the ranch’s trails.

It is unclear whether Flood knows the man or if police have interviewed him.

In the article, Flood called the person who shot the horses “sick.”

PETA spokesperson Meyer said the hope is that people will either read or hear more about the shootings and speak up.

“We have to rely on people to be the eyes and ears for these animals,” she said.

Anyone with information can call Metro, 702-828-3364, or email the department’s animal cruelty unit, animalcruelty@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555.