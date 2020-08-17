Red Rock gateway sign vandalized, reward offered for information leading to suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was reported on the morning of Aug. 13 that vandals placed graffiti on a sandstone gateway sign marking the entry to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The black paint has been removed and the Bureau of Land Management law enforcement is investigating the crime.

A reward of up to $5,000 is offered by the Friends of Red Rock Canyon to those who provide information that leads to the conviction of suspects.

“This was a heartbreaking and infuriating way for visitors to Red Rock to be welcomed,” said Catrina Williams, Field Manager for the Red Rock, Sloan Field Office.

Anyone with information about the crime should call 702-515-5366. Tips can remain anonymous.

“Our hope is that the reward will increase the chance of conviction for this crime,” added Williams.

“This act of vandalism is disheartening for our organization which represents hundreds of members and volunteers who work tirelessly to preserve Red Rock Canyon,” said Patricia Potter, President for Friends of Red Rock Canyon.

“All of our members hope that the reward will lead to the identification of the perpetrators of this destructive act,” added Potter.