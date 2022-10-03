Blue Diamond Hill can be seen in the center of this photo taken from inside the scenic loop area of Red Rock Canyon. (Photo: Duncan Phenix – KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A proposal to build 429 homes in Red Rock Canyon is on the agenda when the Clark County Zoning Commission meets on Tuesday.

The Save Red Rock group is actively mobilizing people to oppose the development through an online petition and a campaign to email county commissioners.

Blue Diamond Hill can be seen in the center of this photo taken from inside the scenic loop area of Red Rock Canyon. (Photo: Duncan Phenix – KLAS)

The commission is set to consider a use permit for the development, including design reviews for 671 acres at the site. The meeting is scheduled at 1 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center.

“The project area is bounded on the north, west, south, and portions of the east by the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The project is intended to be developed on what is commonly referred to as the James Hardie Gypsum Mine or Blue Diamond Hill,” according to documents.

The project is the first phase of a larger planned development as shown on a map submitted to the county. Gypsum Resources LLC is the company seeking approval for the development.

Save Red Rock contends that the proposal violates county code and previous legal agreements. In addition, the proposal seeks an entry off of SR 159 — a designated Scenic Byway. SR 159 is the road that runs through Red Rock Canyon from Las Vegas to Blue Diamond — Charleston Boulevard as it leaves the west valley.

Opponents have prevented development in Red Rock Canyon for many years. Materials on the agenda show previous attempts to win approval for the project dating back to 2011.