Red Rock Casino reopens with crowd and cheers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Red Rock Casino was a part of Station Casinos planned properties first phase of reopening Thursday.

“I welcome you back to Red Rock Resort and Station Casinos,” said Scott Nelson, the general manager of Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, as he welcomed employees and guests.

It’s been more than two months since they stepped foot in the building, so many were anxious to get back.

Station Casinos has made some big changes to help ease concerns of guests. All employees are tested for COVID-19 and tested at regular intervals.

All staff have to wear masks, and there are more frequent cleanings around public and non-public areas on the property.

“We implemented our play it safe campaign which prioritizes the safety of our guests and our team members but still maintain that experience,” said Joe Yaldo, the vice president of guests’ experience for Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. “So as you see around, physical distancing is in place. Station Casinos has always had high cleanliness and safety protocols, we’ve just enhanced those even more.”

“If I stay safe and everyone else is safe,” said Ray Leon, Las Vegas resident. “The casino is definitely handling this extremely well, keeping everything sanitary and what not. I think they prepared well enough for people to have a good time for tonight, so yeah, we’re definitely excited to be here.”

There are several hands-free hand sanitizer dispensers around the casino floor. There are also electro-static sprayers and hospital-grade disinfectant throughout the property as well.

Even with all the changes, it seems guests and employees have picked up right where they left off, not missing a beat.