Red Rock Canyon’s scenic drive hours extended for March

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Red Rock Canyon is getting ready for spring and extending their scenic drive hours for the month of March.
During the winter, from November 2019 through February 2020, the scenic drive was open daily from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. Now, the drive will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.
Red Rock’s visitor center is open daily from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. throughout the year.
The conservancy says weekends are often busy, with peak visitation hours between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They suggest arriving early to avoid the crowds, long lines, limited parking and temporary closures on Saturdays and Sundays.
For more information on Red Rock’s scenic drive or programs through March, click here.