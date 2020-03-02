Red Rock Canyon’s scenic drive hours extended for March

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 3: The colorful rock formations of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, overseen by the Bureau of Land Management, are viewed on January 3, 2017 near Las Vegas, Nevada. Located 17 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip, this unique desert land, encompassing nearly 200,000 acres and offering biking, hiking and spectacular photographic opportunities, is an easy side trip for millions of tourists each year. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Red Rock Canyon is getting ready for spring and extending their scenic drive hours for the month of March.

During the winter, from November 2019 through February 2020, the scenic drive was open daily from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. Now, the drive will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

#SundayThoughts: It's the perfect time of year to enjoy the outdoors! Starting today, @RedRockCynLV is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Red Rock’s visitor center is open daily from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. throughout the year.

The conservancy says weekends are often busy, with peak visitation hours between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They suggest arriving early to avoid the crowds, long lines, limited parking and temporary closures on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information on Red Rock’s scenic drive or programs through March, click here.