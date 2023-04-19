LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The recent warmer weather is great for walking or hiking around the Las Vegas valley but you do need to be aware as the temperature rises so does rattlesnake activity.

Red Rock Canyon posted on social media that rattlesnakes were spotted around the visitor center.

According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, this time of year is rattlesnake season because the snakes are spotted most between March and October. As temperatures heat up, rattlesnakes tend to seek shade to escape the heat which often means they go into rock crevices and sand.

Red Rock Canyon staff advise visitors to be aware of their surroundings and never put their hands or feet in places where they can’t see.

If a snake is spotted, leave it alone.

Snakes can also pose a danger to dogs. It’s recommended if you are hiking with a dog to keep the animal on a leash and on the trail near you.

There are also rattlesnake avoidance classes for dogs offered.

The staff advises hikers to bring plenty of water and wear the right shoes and clothes. Hikers should be aware there are locations in the canyon that do not have cell phone service.

According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, if a person is bitten by a rattlesnake, call 911 immediately, keep the patient still, and the wound at or below heart level. Remove any jewelry in case of swelling.

Do not apply a tourniquet, or ice to the wound. Don’t take any painkillers and do not try to suck the venom out.

During the colder months, rattlesnakes go underground and remain dormant.