LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Enjoying the great outdoors at Red Rock Canyon will soon cost more for those entering the park.

Beginning in 2023, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will increase rates for vehicles, bicycles, and annual passes are expected to go up from $30 to $50.

Visitors at the park spoke with 8 News Now and voiced their concerns about the upcoming changes.

“You do expect to go on a hike for free. It seems odd that we have to pay so much to come and enjoy nature,” Tanay Butterfild said.

Beauty Baco an outdoor enthusiast decided to visit Red Rock Canyon for the day.

She said she and her friend were taken back from the current $15 entrance fee at the park but found the change necessary.

The increase according to the BLM will allow staff to continue meeting the needs of the public while maintaining facilities, trails, infrastructure, and future improvements.

“It’s just majestic for me,” Baco added. “I think it’s fair because if there were no visitor center like this spot, people would get lost.”

Steven Bodi and his wife are new to the valley and claim the increase is still cheaper than going out to dinner or other activities in Las Vegas.

“We have a lifetime senior pass from the national park services which allows us to come in a pay the reservation fee of two dollars,” Bodi said.

“I might have to cut back on my coffee,” added Baco “Go less on things I can do at home so I can hike. It’s more of a priority thing.”

The BLM added that the fees will not increase for pedestrians and motorcycles.