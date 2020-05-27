Red Rock Canyon to reopen Monday with restrictions

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 3: The colorful rock formations of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, overseen by the Bureau of Land Management, are viewed on January 3, 2017 near Las Vegas, Nevada. Located 17 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip, this unique desert land, encompassing nearly 200,000 acres and offering biking, hiking and spectacular photographic opportunities, is an easy side trip for millions of tourists each year. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will be reopening the scenic drive on Monday, June 1, after being closed due to the pandemic.

The following areas will also be open:

Red Rock Overlook

Late Night Trailhead

Red Spring Boardwalk

Calico Basin and Kraft Mountain Trailheads

The Sloan Canyon NCA parking area at Nawghaw Poa Road

The following facilities remain closed:

The Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center

Red Spring Picnic Area

All campsites at the Red Rock Campground

The Sloan Canyon Visitor Contact Station

According to a news release from the BLM, the scenic drive will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Late exit and overnight permits will not be issued until further notice. In addition, parking is only permitted in parking lots and not along the drive.

If parking lots become full and the area hits capacity, the BLM said the gates will be temporarily closed until the area drops below capacity.

The BLM is asking visitors to follow guidelines set forth by the CDC when it comes to visiting recreation and park areas. The BLM said it will ensure all visitors are following the CDC guidance to avoid contracting COVID-19.

You can find any updates about the Red Rock Conservation Area at this link.