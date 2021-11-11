Red Rock Canyon scenic loop closed after officer involved shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area has closed its scenic drive today until further notice.

Metro Police say, “The LVMPD is currently investigating an OIS involving NHP at Red Rock Canyon. No LVMPD officers discharged their firearms during this incident. This is an ongoing investigation. The Red Rock scenic loop is currently closed. Citizens are advised to avoid the area.”

According to an earlier Tweet from Red Rock Canyon the scenic drive will be closed until further notice today.

Today was supposed to be a fee-free day because of Veterans Day.

The Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive will be closed until further notice today. We know that lots of folks want to get out and enjoy the great weather for Veterans Day, so head to our website to check out alternate locations:

https://t.co/MucWTAsBO1 pic.twitter.com/2jjjZZRcPl — Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) November 11, 2021

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.