Red Rock Canyon scenic loop closed after officer involved shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area has closed its scenic drive today until further notice.
Metro Police say, “The LVMPD is currently investigating an OIS involving NHP at Red Rock Canyon. No LVMPD officers discharged their firearms during this incident. This is an ongoing investigation. The Red Rock scenic loop is currently closed. Citizens are advised to avoid the area.”
According to an earlier Tweet from Red Rock Canyon the scenic drive will be closed until further notice today.
Today was supposed to be a fee-free day because of Veterans Day.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.