LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Red Rock Canyon’s scenic loop was closed Thursday due to road conditions and announced it would open on a delay Friday morning at 9 a.m. The national park posted Friday morning on Twitter that the park is now open.

Same time next day… see you next time #frostythesnowman! The good news is that the #ScenicDrive just reopened, so be sure to tag us in your stories and posts of the snowy landscape if you visit today ❄️🏔 pic.twitter.com/MQMXbplFTT — Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) December 27, 2019

With recent accidents, even though it has stopped snowing, roads are still slick from rain. Drive slow as road conditions change quickly.