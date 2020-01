LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 3: The colorful rock formations of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, overseen by the Bureau of Land Management, are viewed on January 3, 2017 near Las Vegas, Nevada. Located 17 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip, this unique desert land, encompassing nearly 200,000 acres and offering biking, hiking and spectacular photographic opportunities, is an easy side trip for millions of tourists each year. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday spent honoring his legacy. It is also a free day at all U.S. national parks.

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 3: The colorful rock formations of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, overseen by the Bureau of Land Management, are viewed on January 3, 2017 near Las Vegas, Nevada. Located 17 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip, this unique desert land, encompassing nearly 200,000 acres and offering biking, hiking and spectacular photographic opportunities, is an easy side trip for millions of tourists each year. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

One of those parks includes Vegas’ own Red Rock Canyon.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area said they will waive the Scenic Drive entrance fees on Monday, Jan. 20 in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Scenic Drive hours are 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Visitor Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.