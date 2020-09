LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday, Sept. 26 is National Public Lands Day which means entry fees at Red Rock Canyon will be waived.

The National Conservation Area says it is expecting to very packed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., so those planning on going should head out early.

Camping and group fees are still in effect.

National Public Lands Day is also the country’s largest single day volunteer event, where many go out to clean up parks, monuments and forests.